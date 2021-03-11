Here are today's state and local COVID-19 numbers for March 11, 2021.
Allen County has 14 more case and Hancock, Hardin, and Logan counties have 7 new cases each and Shelby County has 4 new cases. Auglaize, Putnam, and Van Wert counties have 2 new cases each and Mercer County has 1 new case and Paulding County is not reporting any new cases.
As for statewide numbers, no deaths reported Thursday, there are 1,448 new cases. 112 people were hospitalized and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. 933 thousand people are presumed recovered and over the past two-week period, Ohio has fallen to 155 cases per 100 thousand residents.