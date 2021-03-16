Here are today's state and local COVID-19 numbers for March 16, 2021.
Allen and Shelby counties have 2 new deaths, and Auglaize, Putnam and Mercer counties have 1 new death each. Hancock County has 11 new cases and Auglaize County has 8 more. Shelby County went up 7 cases and Mercer, Hardin, and Logan counties have 6 more cases each. Paulding County has 5 more cases, Allen County has 4 case, Putnam County has 3 new cases and Van Wert County has 2 more.
As for statewide numbers, there are 78 new deaths and 1,883 new cases. 114 people were admitted to the hospital and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 942,845 people have recovered from the coronavirus.