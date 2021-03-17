Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 17, 2021.
The Ohio Department of Health is not reporting deaths Wednesday, but they say Hancock County has 15 more cases, Hardin County went up 8 cases and Allen County increased 7. Logan County has 4 more cases, Paulding County added 3 more, and Auglaize and Shelby counties have 2 more each and Putnam, Mercer, and Van Wert counties had 1 more case.
As for statewide numbers, there are 1,458 more cases Wednesday. 81 people had to be hospitalized and 8 people were placed in the ICU. There are 944,699 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.