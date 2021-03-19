Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 19, 2021.
Shelby County has 4 more deaths, Allen, Logan, and Van Wert counties have 3 new deaths each. Putnam, Mercer, and Paulding counties have 1 more a piece. Hancock County has 29 new case over the past two days and Allen County is reporting 20 more cases. Hardin County went up 16 cases, Auglaize County has 13 more case, and Logan County has 12. Mercer and Shelby counties added 8 more cases and Putnam County has 6 more, Van Wert County went up 4 more and Paulding County added 3.
As for statewide number for Friday, there were 233 more deaths reported and 1,551 new cases. 56 people were hospitalized and 7 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 948,278 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.