Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 307 calls for service for the month of March. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of March and do not include traffic crashes, traffic citations and ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing and we will get it back to you.
On 3-1-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, for a report of Criminal Damaging to a vehicle.
On 3-1-2023 officers spoke with a school official who requested that an adult male be criminally trespassed from Jefferson Middle School property.
On 3-1-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers spoke with a female who stated that her brother was making threatening statements.
On 3-1-2023 officers were called to Jefferson High School to assist in a child custody dispute.
On 3-2-2023 a male and female came to the police department to file a report for an attempt on-line scam.
On 3-2-2023 officers responded to the 100 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance between a female and her grandson.
On 3-3-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of S. Main St, for a Domestic Disturbance involving a female and her adult son.
On 3-4-2023 officers responded to the 600 block of Euclid Ave, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 3-4-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 3-5-2023 officers spoke with a male on William Ave, who reported that at an unknown time, someone attempted to gain entry into his residence.
On 3-5-2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S, Main St, in reference to an unwanted guest. Officers located the male, and he was advised not to return.
On 3-6-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. 4th St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 3-7-2023 officers met with a male at his residence in the 200 block of Holland Ave, who reported that he found unauthorized charges on his debit card.
On 3-8-2023 officers spoke with a male who reported that someone attempted to file an income tax return using his personal information.
On 3-10-2023 officers met with an employee at a bank on 2nd St. The employee reported that a male had opened a fraudulent account.
On 3-11-2023 an officer on patrol observed the driver of a vehicle commit a traffic violation. After conducting a traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Juan Olivares, for OVI, No OL, and marked lanes usage.
On 3-13-2023 officers were dispatched to locate a male and female who were involved in a physical altercation. Officers located the couple who advised the altercation took place near Elida. The case was turned over to American Township Police department.
On 3-13-2023 a male reported a breaking and entering at his unattached garage. The male told officers that several tools were stolen.
On 3-13-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of Hunt St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 3-14-2023 officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, for a report of a Domestic Disturbance.
On 3-16-2023 officers along with Delphos EMS responded to a residence in the 800 block of Skinner St, for a male who was unresponsive. The male was located and treated for a drug overdose by EMS personnel. The male, Bryce Ladd, was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
On 3-17-2023 officers were asked to check the well being of a female who was reported making statements of self-harm. The female was located and was not a threat to harm herself.
On 3-17-2023 officers received a report about a juvenile female who left her residence on Lima Ave, without permission. The juvenile was located at a residence on Pierce Street.
On 3-19-2023 officers took a report from a female who stated that her son was assaulted by his father’s girlfriend’s children during court ordered visitation at his father’s house.
On 3-19-2023 officers were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1000 block of Lima Ave.
On 3-20-2023 officers met with a male and female at a residence on E. 8th St, after a disturbance was reported. The couple was having a verbal disagreement and the two decided that the male would leave for the evening.
On 3-20-2023 officers were called to a residence on Elida Rd, for a Domestic Disturbance. While investigating the complaint, officers found probable cause to arrest, Kenneth Wayne Moon, for threatening to assault a family or household member.
On 3-20-2023 officers were called to try to locate a female who had injured herself after striking a window with her fist. Officers did not initially locate the female but did speak with her a short time later. The female was transported to the hospital for treatment.
On 3-21-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of Elida Rd, to investigate a 911 hang up call.
On 3-22-2023 officers were sent to a business on Elida Ave, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 3-23-2023 officers were contacted about a child neglect complaint. A report was taken and Children’s Service was contacted.
On 3-25-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 3-26-2023 a male came to the police department to report that a power tool was stolen from his shed.
On 3-27-2023 officers met the landlord of a residence on E. 5th St, who was reporting that someone had broken into the unoccupied residence and damaged a bay window.
On 3-27-2023 officers were sent back to a residence in the 400 block of W. Clime St, for an on-going Domestic altercation. The female gathered property to move out.
On 3-27-2023 officers were sent to a residence on Jefferson St, to investigate the discovery of a deceased male.
On 3-27-2023 a female called the police department to report that a male, who lives nearby, may be stalking her.
On 3-27-2023 officers took a report from a female who stated that her ex-boyfriend has been continuing to contact and harass her.
On 3-28-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Franklin St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 3-29-2023 officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Clay to investigate a call of two missing children. The children were located a short time later.
On 3-31-2023 the Detective Bureau began an investigation of a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile.
On 3-31-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave. for a Domestic Disturbance.