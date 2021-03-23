Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 23, 2021.
There are no new deaths reported in our area, but Hancock County has 21 new cases. Allen and Shelby counties have 11 new cases each. Mercer, Hardin, and Van Wert counties have 3 more cases each. Putnam County adds 2 more cases, Logan and Paulding counties have 1 new case each and Auglaize County is not reporting any new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 41 new deaths and 1,628 new cases. 142 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients had to admitted to the IC. The Ohio Department of Health says 954,255 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.