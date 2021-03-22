Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 22, 2021.
Hancock County has 12 new cases Monday, Allen County is reporting 6 more cases, Auglaize and Putnam counties have 3 new cases each. Hardin County went up 2 cases, Shelby County has 1 more, and Mercer, Logan, Van Wert and Paulding counties have no new cases.
The Ohio Department of Health says the state has crossed the one million case mark by adding 1,444 new cases. There were 78 people hospitalized and 13 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. As of Monday, there are 952,389 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.