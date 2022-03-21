March 22nd is Diabetes Alert Day and good time to check if you are at risk for the disease

The American Diabetes Association is issuing a wake-up call to see if you are at risk of having diabetes.
About 1 in 5 people in the United States who are living with diabetes are unaware that they even have the disease, and that ratio goes to 8 out of 10 people who have prediabetes and don’t realize it. So, the association has called March 22nd, Diabetes Alert Day, for people to check to see if they are at higher risk for developing the disease.
“So, we know that if someone is more overweight or obese, if they have a family history of diabetes, or if they are just not very active puts people at bigger risk of developing prediabetes or diabetes,” says Emily Blackmore, Certified Nurse Practitioner at the Lima Memorial Diabetic Center.
If not treated, diabetes can lead to many other complications including heart problems, eye damage, and nerve damage. Blackmore says by diagnosing diabetes in its early stages will help prevent more serious issues.
“So, we know that we find out about this early on and we are more aggressive treating prediabetes or diabetes, we can really help slow progression of this disease. That only sets that person up for better success in the future and really helps eliminate complications to diabetes,” adds Blackmore.
Adults 35 years old and older should be tested for the disease, there is a 60 second test you can take online to see if you are at risk at https://www.diabetes.org/risk-test.
