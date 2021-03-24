Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 24, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 16 new cases, Hancock and Auglaize counties went up 7 cases each and Putnam County added 6 more cases. Hardin County has 4 new cases, Shelby County has 3 more cases, Mercer and Paulding counties have 2 new cases each, Logan County has 1 new case and Van Wert County does not have any new cases Wednesday.
As for statewide numbers, there are 1,848 new cases. 123 people were hospitalized, and 13 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 955,928 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.