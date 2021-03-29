Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 29, 2021.
Hancock County has 9 more cases, Hardin County added 6 more cases. Allen, Putnam, Mercer, and Van Wert counties all have 3 more cases. Paulding County went up 2 case, Auglaize and Logan counties have 1 more each and Shelby County is not reporting any new cases Monday.
As for statewide numbers, there were no deaths reported Monday, but there are 1,492 new cases. 103 people had to be hospitalized and 22 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 962,971 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.