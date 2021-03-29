march 29 local 2

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 29, 2021.

march 29 local 1

Hancock County has 9 more cases, Hardin County added 6 more cases.  Allen, Putnam, Mercer, and Van Wert counties all have 3 more cases.  Paulding County went up 2 case, Auglaize and Logan counties have 1 more each and Shelby County is not reporting any new cases Monday. 

march 29 statewide

As for statewide numbers, there were no deaths reported Monday, but there are 1,492 new cases. 103 people had to be hospitalized and 22 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 962,971 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus. 

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.