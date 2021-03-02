Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 2, 2021.
Because the Ohio Department of Health is going to start using death certificates to count COVID-19 related deaths, the county death numbers have changed dramatically. The number of deaths you see is what is being reported by the health department. So, until those numbers start to stabilize, we will focus just on cases Tuesday.
Hancock County has 13 new cases and Allen County is reporting 6 more cases. Logan County has 4 new cases, Auglaize, Putnam and Hardin Counties have 3 new cases each. Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 2 more each and no new cases in Shelby County.
As for statewide numbers, as we said the deaths dropped significantly to 17,189 as they go through death certificates to confirm COVID-19 deaths. There are 1,709 new cases and 121 people hospitalized. Of those people, 12 were placed in the ICU. There have been 914,893 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.