Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 30, 2021.
Allen County is reporting three new deaths, and Hardin County has 1 more death. Hancock County went up 28 cases, Allen County has 19 more cases. Putnam County has 9 more and Auglaize County has 6 more cases. Logan County increased 5 cases, Shelby and Van Wert counties have 4 more cases each, Mercer and Hardin counties have 3 each and Paulding County has 2 more.
As for statewide numbers, there is 85 new deaths and 2,458 new cases. 151 people were hospitalized, and 7 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 964,712 people who are presumed recovered.