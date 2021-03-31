march 31 local 1

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 31, 2021.

Hancock County has 50 more cases Wednesday, Putnam County went up 10 cases, Allen and Logan counties are reporting 9 new cases each and Auglaize County added 7 cases. Shelby County has 5 new cases, Hardin and Paulding counties have 3 new cases each. Mercer County added 2 new cases and Van Wert County 1 new case. 

As for statewide numbers, there are 1,989 new cases Wednesday. 108 people had to be hospitalized and 13 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 966,333 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus. 

 

