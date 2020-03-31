March 31st COVID-19 numbers from the Ohio Department of Health

Tuesday’s update from the Ohio Department of Health says there have been 55 reported deaths, and 2,199 confirmed cases in the state, 27% (585 cases) of that number have been hospitalized. For local numbers, Allen, Hancock, and Shelby counties have increased to 5 cases each. Allen County has 4 of those cases hospitalized and Hancock two cases, none in Shelby. The rest of the local counties, that have COVID-19 cases, have one person hospitalized.
Number from the Ohio Department of Health- March 31st
Allen County - 5 confirmed cases/ 4 hospitalized
Auglaize County - 2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Putnam – No confirmed cases
Hancock County – 5 confirmed cases/ 2 hospitalized
Hardin County – No confirmed cases
Logan County – 3 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Shelby County – 5 confirmed cases/ none hospitalized
Mercer County – 2 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Van Wert County – 1 confirmed cases/ 1 hospitalized
Paulding County – No confirmed cases
Health departments are contacting individuals who have had personal contact with people with confirmed cases. There are more cases out there that haven’t been reported. County health departments want to remind people to continue to stay at home and to social distance 6 feet, because they say there are more cases out there that haven't been reported yet.