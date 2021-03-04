Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 4, 2021.
Allen County has 11 new cases, and Shelby County added 8 new cases. Putnam, Hancock, and Hardin Counties have 7 new cases each. Mercer County increase 4 case. Auglaize, Logan, and Van Wert Counties have 3 new cases each and Paulding County has no new cases Thursday.
The state is still trying to verify new deaths through death certificates, so those numbers have not changed, but we do have other statewide numbers. There are 1,875 new cases. 82 people had to be hospitalized and 7 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that there are over 919,96 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.