Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 5, 2021.
Ohio Department of Health has verified COVID deaths through death certificates, so Hancock County has 5 more deaths, Paulding County 4, Putnam and Van Wert have 3 new deaths, Auglaize County has 2 more deaths and Mercer, Hardin and Logan counties have 1 each. As for new cases, Allen County is reporting 11 new cases, Logan County has 9, Hancock County has 8 more cases. Putnam, Hardin, and Paulding counties have 3 more each, Auglaize County has 2 new cases, Shelby and Van Wert counties have 1 each and Mercer County has none Friday.
For statewide numbers, there are 752 new confirmed deaths, and 1,750 new cases. 87 people were placed in the hospital and 3 patents were admitted to the ICU. There are 921,707 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.