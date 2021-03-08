Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 8, 2021.
Allen County has 6 new cases, Hancock and Logan counties added 5 new cases each. Hardin and Van Wert counties have 3 new cases each. Mercer County increased 3 cases, Paulding County has 2 more cases, Putnam County 1 and Shelby and Auglaize County didn't have any new cases Monday.
As for statewide numbers, Ohio is only reporting deaths twice a week, so that number hasn't changed, but they did see 1,254 new cases. 84 people had to be hospitalized and 16 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 927,244 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.