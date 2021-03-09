Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 9, 2021.
Putnam and Shelby counties have 1 new death each. Hancock and Hardin counties have 8 more cases today. Allen, Van Wert and Paulding counties have 6 new cases. Mercer County went up 4 cases, Logan County added 3 new cases, Auglaize and Shelby counties have 2 more cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 169 new deaths and 1,893 new cases. 132 people were admitted to the hospital and 17 patients were placed in the ICU The Ohio Department of Health says 929,414 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.