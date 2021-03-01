Sunday brought Lima's warmest temperature since December 11th with a high of 61°. A cold front moved through overnight, and sends a reality check our way today. Temperatures will top out in upper 30s/low 40s, with northwest winds gusting over 30mph at times this afternoon. The good news is that some sunshine will break through during the day.
Those winds will die off tonight as a high pressure system settles overhead. This leads to optimal cooling conditions with lows in the upper teens for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday brings completely blue skies and sunshine, along with temperatures rebounding to the lower 40s. Winds will be much lighter compared to today.
The extended forecast shows a very quiet pattern ahead, a bit unusual for early March. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny along with no precipitation over the next week. We welcome a brief warm-up Wednesday, then temperatures are knocked back closer to normal late week through the weekend. There are signs that much milder than normal air could arrive just beyond the 7-day forecast.
The final March outlook from NOAA Climate Prediction Center predicts a greater probability for milder than normal temperatures and wetter conditions. The first 10 days of the month are exceptionally drier than normal, but all indications point to an increasingly active storm track right through our area by mid-month and onward.