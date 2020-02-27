They spend their days working to protect and serve children of Allen County and March has been designated to acknowledge their efforts.
Allen County Commissioners declaring that time as “Professional Social Worker Month”. Allen County Children Services has up to 35 social workers who are dedicated to help children they are serving. To help them reach their full potential by working with their families to keep them together if possible.
Cyndi Scanland, Executive Director of Allen County Children Services, says their staff is out on the frontlines doing what they can. “That’s what Allen CSB staff are doing every day. They’re in homes, they identify concerns, we discuss risk and we look at what resources are in the community that we can provide to assist the family”.
Scanland says they are having a breakfast in mid-March to thank their staff for all they do for children in Allen County.