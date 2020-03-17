Media release Prevention Awareness Support Services 3/17/2020
In Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties, that means more than 9,000 are at a low risk of having an issue; nearly 4,000 have a moderate risk, and there are more than 500 who may be problem gamblers.
The issue impacts everyone. Children play online games that stoke the same reaction a gambler has with a slot machine. People with drug and alcohol issues often have co-morbid addictions but don’t realize their gambling is a problem. Others coping with stress or trauma use gambling as a way to temporarily ease anxiety, only to cause further anxiety over time.
Ohio For Responsible Gambling was formed to help Ohio communities reduce problem gambling and build awareness of resources available for prevention and treatment of a gambling disorder. Every Ohioan can learn more. The Before You Bet campaign (https://www.beforeyoubet.org) offers free quizzes, community toolkits and helpful guides. The Change The Game program (https://changethegameohio.org) has everything parents and care providers need to know to unlock the reality of youth gambling.
March will come and go. Problem gambling in Ohio won’t. The time to change the game is now.