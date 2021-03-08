March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

It impacts families, businesses, and even the community. Problem gambling is an issue and March has been set aside to bring awareness to it.
The National Council on Problem Gambling says an estimated 8.5 billion dollars will be bet nationally on March Madness and that sports gamblers are twice as likely than other types of gamblers to become problematic gamblers. Local mental health officials say any form of gambling can become problematic when the gambling becomes their focus and everything else fades away.
Executive Director of PASS Rick Skilliter explains, “Many times it’s the family notices that they fall behind on finances. So, the money that would be going toward daily living is no longer available. Sometimes that’s readily known and sometimes it’s kind of hidden and comes to light by accident.”
If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, you can call 1-800-589-9966.