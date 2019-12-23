Maria Stein shrine displays nativities from around the world

Around this time of year, it's common to see a nativity scene set up outside houses and churches, and often, people have one inside their homes. At the shrine in Maria Stein, they've set up their own nativity scenes - and then some.
Once again, a display of around 60 scenes of the birth of Jesus Christ has been made inside the shrine, a part of the massive collection of nativities that has been gathered by an Ohio couple.
"Tim and Kathleen Nealeigh from Greenville, Ohio; they would come here and bring a different set of nativities, every year generally around 50 or 60 of them," said Don Rosenbeck, president of the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics. "They actually started doing displays in Greenville at the storefronts there, so one point they were doing them here, in Greenville, and also at Saint Charles seminary."
Overall, the collection from the Nealeighs has around 1,500 nativity sets, which the shrine rotates out each year. There are sets from all over the world - from Italy to Ethiopia - all of them slightly different from the next.
"You can see how different cultures envision Christ’s birth, different skin tones, different mediums - clay, porcelain, plastic - everyone has their spin on it and when you’ve got them next to each other, it makes for an interesting, diverse collection," said Matthew Hess, director of ministry for the shrine.
Bringing this display back every year, of course, attracts people to come and see the nativities, and get into the Christmas spirit: "It’s a great thing for us to have here, we see folks from all over, people from as far as Cincinnati and Columbus come just to see it as well," Rosenbeck said.
The display will be out until January 7, 2020, and you can see it for yourself during shrine hours.
Hours that you can check out the display are Monday - Thursday: 9:30am - 6:00pm, Friday & Saturday: 9:30am - 4:00pm, and Sunday: Noon - 4:00PM. The shrine will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.