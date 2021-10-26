Marimor Industries recognizes local business as "Employer of the Year"

Marimor Industries was out at a local business to recognize work to support people with developmental disabilities.
October has been recognized by Congress as National Disability Employment Awareness Month as a way to raise awareness of the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. Marimor awarded their “Employer of the Year” award to the Lima Pallet Company for their work to create an environment of teamwork and inclusiveness for all employees.
Amy Ricker, Human Resources at Lima Pallet Company said, “We’re honored to receive the award. We want to make sure that everybody has a productive member of society, and people with disabilities deserve the same, and we love supporting Marimor Industries.”
If you would like to find more information out about Marimor Industries and their employment services, go to marimorindustries.org