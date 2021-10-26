Marimor Industries recognizes local business as "Employer of the Year"

Marimor Industries was out at a local business to recognize work to support people with developmental disabilities.

Marimor Industries recognizes local business as "Employer of the Year"

October has been recognized by Congress as National Disability Employment Awareness Month as a way to raise awareness of the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. Marimor awarded their “Employer of the Year” award to the Lima Pallet Company for their work to create an environment of teamwork and inclusiveness for all employees.

Marimor Industries recognizes local business as "Employer of the Year"

Amy Ricker, Human Resources at Lima Pallet Company said, “We’re honored to receive the award. We want to make sure that everybody has a productive member of society, and people with disabilities deserve the same, and we love supporting Marimor Industries.”

If you would like to find more information out about Marimor Industries and their employment services, go to marimorindustries.org

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.