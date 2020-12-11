Marine Corps League of Lima & Tom Ahl donates big haul of toys for Toys for Tots

As Toys for Tots wrap up their fundraiser this year, they have been picking up toys and donation bins all week. On Friday, The Marine Corps League of Lima, with their partner Tom Ahl, had quite the haul of gifts to hand over to Toys for Tots.
Three carloads of toys were unloaded and sorted into bins at the Tom Ahl Buick Dealership for one of the last days of collections. The Marine Corps League likes to help out Toys for Tots every year, and have asked Tom Ahl to pitch in the past couple of years.
Over $2,000 worth of toys were purchased at Ollie’s Friday morning with the donations from Tom Ahl and other fundraisers through the year.
Thomas Martin, the commandant of Lima Marine Corps League says, “Tom has done a great job. Two years in a row now he’s been able to give us so much money off of each car he sells during a certain month, and that’s what helped buy all this stuff.”
The County Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Paul Downing, was happy to see the mounds of toys being donated. He says that every year, this fundraiser makes a great impact on children.
“It’s a great thing to see the smiling face,” says Downing. “We get to see that, not everybody does, but it’s just a tremendous thing to help kids to let them know that somebody cares, there’s hope.”
Downing says they are expected to start handing out the toys next week.