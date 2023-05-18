Marine Vet Jacob Blankenship embarks on 68-mile walk for veterans suicide awareness

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Too often, veterans who feel alone when they return from duty are lost to suicide. One vet hit the road Thursday to do something about it.
Jacob Blankenship, a United States Marine veteran, and his family organized their first Ruck for Veteran Suicide Awareness. The route stretches from the Hancock County Courthouse all the way to Tawawa Park in Sidney, Ohio.
Blankenship and those who join them along the way will walk straight through the night, completing the 68-mile trek around 1pm Friday.
Money raised by the walk is going towards the Headstrong Project, an organization that provides mental health care to veterans, who often have nowhere to turn when they come home.
"No one really tells you when you go in that all your family back home, and all your friends from high school, they keep living their life, they move on, they don't stop. So when you get home, that's kind of a shell shock, you know? You pick up right where you left off but everybody already moved on. Same thing goes as for when you're in. Nobody tells you that once you're in everybody kind of goes their separate ways to corners of the U.S. that it's kind of hard to keep in contact," explained Blankenship.
He estimated that he will be passing through Lima on South Main Street between 12:30am and 1am Friday.