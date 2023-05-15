Marine veteran raising awareness of veteran suicide by inviting volunteers to ruck from Findlay to Sidney

SIDNEY, OH (WLIO) - A local marine veteran is rallying support to end veteran suicides.
Jacob Blankenship who served in the U.S. Marines from 2014 to 2019 will lead a group of volunteers on a walk with a 50-pound backpack as a fundraiser raising awareness for veteran suicide. The volunteers carry 50 pounds to represent the weight our fellow veterans carry every day. Participants will gather at the Findlay Courthouse Thursday evening, walk through the night and end up at Tawawa Park in Sidney on Friday afternoon. The organizer of the event says his mission is to bridge the gap between veterans and civilians.
"One of the biggest statistics right now is guys who haven't even seen combat. They are coming back and committing suicide because there is no sense of belonging, no sense of being a part of something. And so the biggest thing I want to try to do here is start this ruck where the community can come out, walk with the veterans, kinda hear their stories, and share their burden," explained Jacob Blankenship, U.S. Marine veteran.
The group will travel through Bluffton, Lima, and Wapakoneta on their journey south, and set up various checkpoints. If you would like to participate in any way, email jacob.blankenship1995@gmail.com.