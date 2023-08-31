Markiesha Blackman ruled incompetent to stand trial for arson

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman was found not competent to stand trial for multiple counts of aggravated arson.
During the evaluation of 30-year-old Markiesha Blackman, experts determined that she suffered a traumatic brain injury and an aneurysm and wouldn't be restored to competency to stand trial in the near future. Lima police say on November 22nd of last year, Blackman intentionally set a fire at 125 West O'Connor. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely. A witness saw Blackman leave the residence before the fire started. Blackman told detectives was angry with a couple of people in the house. She lit some boxes on the back porch on fire and left with the house burning.
Blackman was committed to a facility in Toledo for treatment. The prosecution office will decide if the charges will remain, to see if she will be made competent, or recommend a civic commitment and the charges will be dropped.