From teacher to city council member, and finally mayor. Ken Markward is ready to replace Mazur as mayor of Van Wert.
Mayor Ken Markward spent his first couple of days in the office getting to know the ins and outs of his new duties. One of the major issues coming up is whether or not Van Wert will proceed toward becoming a charter city, and mayor Markward knows that people will have a lot of questions.
"For 2020 I'll probably be spending a lot of time trying to educate the public about what that means," commented Mayor Markward.
Markward says that the question will possibly be on the ballot in November. He also says another one of his goals is to have a dedicated revenue stream for the parks department. He wants to be proactive if anything might need to be fixed or replaced.