Marquavius Shurelds back in court to begin second criminal case

Marquavius Shurelds was back in court to start addressing a second case.

Shurelds and his lawyer filed a motion to suppress the use of a photo lineup identifying Shurelds to a victim. Police say Shurelds shot Xavier Scott in the face during a drive-by near the Valero gas station in Lima. Shurelds's lawyer says the suggestiveness of the photos led to him being identified by a witness. The judge will review a video recording of the entire photo lineup process before making a decision.

Last week, Shurelds was sentenced to 39-years in prison for kidnapping a woman and child.

 

