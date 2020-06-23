Marquavius Shurelds pleads before trial begins in kidnapping and robbery case

The morning his trial was set to begin, Marquavius Shurelds decides not to take his case in front of a jury.
Shurelds pleaded no contest to two counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary. All charges have firearm specifications on them. He was determined guilty by the facts of the case.
Kiarris Laws, Lamont Jones and Shurelds held Dequaisha Wilson, her child and the father of her child in an apartment in December 2018. Wilson testified during Laws' trial. She says the father was stabbed during the kidnapping. She was taken at gun point to get drugs and money for the three men. Shurelds faces a second criminal case for allegedly shooting a man in the face during a drive-by. He will be sentenced on Aug. 10.
Laws was sentenced in December 2019, to over 57 years in prison for his role.