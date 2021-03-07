Mass vaccination clinic in Hancock County planned

Hancock County is offering mass vaccination clinics thanks to multiple partnerships in the community.
A vaccination clinic is planned for Saturday, March 13th at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. The school, in collaboration with Blanchard valley health system and Hancock county public health, will be able to offer over 2,000 doses of the vaccine. The clinic starts at 8 am. and ends at 4 pm.
The clinic will be open to people over the age of 60, along with those with medical conditions or who are a part of phase 1B and 1C of the vaccine program. Registration starts tomorrow, March 8th. To schedule your appointment, you can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.