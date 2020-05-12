Massage locations and tattoo and piercing parlors can open Friday with other personal beauty services

As retail opens today, Ohioans get more clarity on what will be opening in the next phase on Friday.
Governor Mike DeWine previously announced outdoor dining and personal beauty services can open up on Friday. Not originally included were massage locations and tattoo and piercing parlors. The lieutenant governor says those places can open on Friday as long as they follow protocols listed on the coronavirus website.
DeWine also touched on long-term living facilities. He detailed more on his plan that has hospitals partnering long-term living facilities. We know that includes regulatory relief, increased "Telehealth", and expanded testing priorities.
"From the very beginning of the pandemic we've been focused on testing those who are most in need of tests," said DeWine. "I want to thank our hospitals for stepping up in regard to helping the nursing homes do this. It has helped us, really put us ahead of the curve as we have flattened the curve as well."
Officials say 16% of Ohio's COVID-19 cases are in long-term care facilities. 22% of Ohio's deaths have come in those facilities.
Also announced was that Job and Family Services Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program received federal approval and funding. It will help feed 850,000 Ohio students who relied on reduced or free meals at school. You can read the press release by clicking the PDF below.