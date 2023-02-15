Master Gardener provides insight into how this warm weather affects spring bulbs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The recent warm weather is causing those spring bulbs and buds to show up a little earlier this year. Our Nathan Kitchens lets us know whether gardeners should be concerned.
Going back to 1942 this is currently the third warmest winter on record across West Central Ohio. Nature is starting to wake up as spring bulbs and buds emerge on trees. The question is, should gardeners be concerned? We went to the experts who say those plants may be more tolerant than we think.
"Most of the spring flowering bulbs are programmed and have the ability to withstand a lot of that. You might get some burn-off on the tips of the leaves but the flowers themselves are generally not impacted," explained Gretchen Staley, master gardener.
The National Phenology Network's spring leaf anomaly shows vegetation starting to emerge up to three weeks ahead of normal across the southern states, now as far north as Kentucky. If this early pace continues, Staley says our fruit crops could be most susceptible to damage down the road.
"Peaches and cherries are particularly susceptible. It is if those flowers and flower buds come and get frozen by a late freeze. Sometimes we lose some of those fruiting crops," stated Staley.
As you start to look around your landscape, you may notice winter burn and in some cases, complete leaf drop on evergreens and boxwoods. This was all caused by our December flash freeze, as moisture in the leaves rapidly froze and damaged the leaf tissue. Staley says we'll just have to wait and see what damage was done.
"Wait until closer to our last frost date in mid-spring to see what kind of new growth you have coming back," added Staley.