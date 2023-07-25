Master Gardeners educate about garlic at Tuesday's Brown Bag Series discussion

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Either you love it or you hate it, and local gardeners were learning all about it today.
Garlic was front and center at the Allen County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Series. Garlic comes in several types: hardneck, softneck, and elephant, which is more like leeks. The entire plants are edible during its growing season and can be used in a variety of ways.
"The hardneck garlic gets scapes and you can use those as stir fry. You can use garlic as stir fry. You can roast it, put it in mashed potatoes. Garlic mashed potatoes are really good. Any number of things. Italian cooking is very, very high in garlic," said Sandy Bindel, master gardener.
The next Brown Bag Lunch" is Tuesday, August 1st starting at 12:15 p.m. under the gazebo at The Children's Garden, located at 620 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801. The topic will be "Veggie Garden - Step 1".