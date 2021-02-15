Matt Huffman discusses his concerns on Hands-Free Ohio Initiative

The Ohio Senate president has concerns about the Hands-Free Ohio Initiative.
The proposed law change would make driving while handling any wireless electronic device a primary offense for adult drivers in Ohio and if you are caught there will be fines. Plus, if you cause injury or death because of using a device, the penalties will similar to drunk driving. State Senator Matt Huffman says there are a lot of reasons on the books now that law enforcement can use to pull someone over because of bad driving, but police should not be used as a revenue-generating device.
"This law doesn’t require bad driving it is a simple act within your car if the officer sees it allows you to be stopped," says Matt Huffman, (R) Ohio Senate President/12th District State Senator. "Some places where this is already a law, in local cities, there is an officer standing at a nearby intersection and if they see someone simply holding their cell phone in their hand, not even using it. They stop them, have them pull into the parking lot, and give them a ticket."
Huffman says it is already illegal to text and drive, but this could infringe on people’s personal liberties.
"We want to be safe but these are the kind of things that often cause people to be concerned about the overuse of law enforcement and creating relationships within communities where law enforcement isn’t respected as I think it should be," adds Huffman.
Hands-Free Ohio is part of Governor DeWine’s two-year budget proposal, which will be reviewed by the state legislature and changes made before it gets signed into law.