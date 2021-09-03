Max's Trader Days sees large crowd for opening day

Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, and for people in our area, it's also known for a weekend of bargains and shopping. Max’s Trader Days is finally here and Friday was the first day gates were open.
It’s packed at the Allen County Fairgrounds for the second weekend in a row, but this time it's thanks to Max’s Trader Days. Organizers of the event are saying this is the busiest Friday they’ve seen in the 13 years they’ve been putting this massive flea market on, and it doesn’t look like it will be slowing down any time this weekend.
Vendors from all over the state and even outside of Ohio come to Lima every year for Max’s Trader Days. It all started over a decade ago with a man named Max McCluer. The flea market he put together drew a lot more attention than what he expected, so he moved it to the fairgrounds where it has been home to his event ever since.
Amy McCluer, a human resources employee with the event says, “I think people would be truly surprised by the number of people that come here. I had no idea what a flea market was 13 years ago, I would never expect to have 12 hundred vendors set up on the fairgrounds for a three day event. It’s amazing.”
It’s much more than just a flea market now. With a golf cart parade, karaoke, live music, and the water dog races, it’s a huge family event that even invites people to camp out on the fairgrounds for. After a year of having to cancel all of those fun extra events due to COVID, you can tell people are extra excited to be out here this year.
Pat Alt, a vendor from Green Springs says, “Everybody’s ready to wheel and deal and that’s what it’s all about. Everybody is in a good mood, just in a really really good mood here. Busy, shopping, smiling, eating, all the above. Everybody seems to be having a great time.”
As far as shopping goes, you’ll find anything you might need, and probably even things you didn’t know you needed.
Alt says, “On your way when you’re looking for something, you usually find something else, so be ready to spend some money.”
Max’s Trader Days runs through the weekend and ends on Sunday. For hours and admission prices, you can head to maxstraderdays.com.