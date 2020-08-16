Max's Traders Days is back on, but still no waterdog races

The second-biggest annual event at the Allen County Fairgrounds is back on. Max's Trader Days says their Labor Day weekend event is moving forward, after being cancelled a couple of weeks ago. According to their Facebook page, they have been working with Allen County Public Health and will be releasing details about protocols for the three-day vendor's event in the near future. But they say in order to hold the event the annual waterdog races are cancelled. Max's Trader Days are set to take place on September 4th through 6th.