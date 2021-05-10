Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 10, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 10 new cases. Putnam County went up 5 cases. Hancock County added 4 cases. Shelby, Logan, and Paulding Counties 2 each. Auglaize and Hardin Counties have 1 new case each. Mercer and Van Wert Counties do not have any new cases today.
As for statewide numbers, there were 713 new cases. 87 people had to be hospitalized and 18 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,192 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.