Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 12, 2021.
Auglaize County had 10 new cases, Allen County is reporting 9 more cases, Hancock County has three new cases and Mercer County added 2 cases. Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, and Paulding Counties have 1 new case each. Hardin and Logan Counties are not reporting any new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there was 1,449 new cases. 173 people had to be hospitalized and 14 patients had to be placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,827 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.