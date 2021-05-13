Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 13, 2021.
Allen County reports 20 new cases. Auglaize County has 10 new cases and Putnam County went up 9 cases. Logan County adds 4 cases. Mercer, Van Wert, and Paulding Counties have 1 new case each. Shelby, Hancock, and Hardin Counties did not report any new cases Thursday.
As for statewide numbers, there were more 1,161 new cases. 91 people were admitted to the hospital and 2 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says the cases per 100,000 residents fell to 119.9 and there were 1,627 more people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.