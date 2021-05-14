may 14 local 1

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 14, 2021.

The Ohio Department of Health says, there are 1,014 new cases reported Friday, which is down from the one-week average of 1,175. There were also 89 new deaths. 87 people had to be hospitalized and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. Plus, there are 1,457 more people that are presumed recovered from coronavirus. 

As for local numbers, Auglaize County has 2 new deaths, and Putnam and Hancock Countries have 1 more death each. Allen County is reporting 9 new cases, Auglaize County added 6 more and Hancock County went up 5 cases.  Paulding County increased 4 cases, Logan County has 3 more cases and Hardin County went up 1 case. Putnam, Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert Counties do not have any new cases Friday. 

 

