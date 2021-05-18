Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 18, 2021.
Hancock County has 2 new deaths, Allen, Van Wert and Paulding counties have 1 new death each. Hancock County also has 17 new cases, Allen County is reporting 12 new cases and Mercer County added 6 cases. Putnam and Shelby Counties have 5 new cases each. Logan County has 4 more cases. Hardin and Paulding Counties have 2 more cases each. Auglaize County has one new case and Van Wert is not reporting any new cases Tuesday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 100 new deaths and 993 new cases. There were 118 people that were hospitalized, and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,760 more people are presumed to be recovered from the coronavirus.