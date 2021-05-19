may 19 local 1

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 19, 2021.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 918 new cases.  There were 104 people who were hospitalized, and 6 patients had to be placed in the ICU.  There were 1,574 more people that are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.       

As for local numbers, Allen County is reporting 7 new cases, Auglaize County has 6 new cases.  Hancock County added 4 new cases, and Hardin and Mercer Counties have 3 new cases each.  Putnam, Shelby and Logan Counties have 2 new cases each.  Van Wert and Paulding Counties have increased 1 new case a piece. 

 

