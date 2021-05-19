Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 19, 2021.
The Ohio Department of Health says there are 918 new cases. There were 104 people who were hospitalized, and 6 patients had to be placed in the ICU. There were 1,574 more people that are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.
As for local numbers, Allen County is reporting 7 new cases, Auglaize County has 6 new cases. Hancock County added 4 new cases, and Hardin and Mercer Counties have 3 new cases each. Putnam, Shelby and Logan Counties have 2 new cases each. Van Wert and Paulding Counties have increased 1 new case a piece.