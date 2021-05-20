Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 20, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 11 new cases, Shelby County increased 8 cases, Hancock County went up 6 cases and Paulding County increased 4 cases. Hardin County added 3 cases, Mercer County has 2 more cases. Auglaize, Putnam, Logan, and Van Wert Counties have 1 new case each.
As for statewide numbers, there were just 1,208 new cases Thursday. 125 people had to be hospitalized and 19 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,522 more people are presumed to be recovered and the cases per 100,000 residents fell to 97.1.