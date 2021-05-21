Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 21, 2021.
Auglaize County has 1 new death. Allen County is reporting 6 new cases, Auglaize and Putnam Counties have 5 more cases each. Hancock and Logan Counties increased 4 cases a piece. Hardin and Van Wert Counties have 1 new case each and Mercer, Shelby and Paulding Counties didn't see any new cases Friday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 81 new deaths, and 1,004 new cases. 105 people had to be hospitalized and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,365 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.