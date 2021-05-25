Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 25, 2021.
Allen and Putnam Counties have 1 new death each. Allen County is also reporting 10 new cases. Mercer County increased six cases. Auglaize, Putnam, Hardin, and Paulding Counties all went up 4 cases. Shelby, Hancock and Logan Counties added 2 cases each and Van Wert County had 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there were 44 new deaths and 727 new cases. 126 people were hospitalized, and 13 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 1,531 more people who have recovered from the coronavirus.