Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 26, 2021.

Allen County is reporting 9 new cases. Logan and Van Wert Counties have 5 new cases each.  Auglaize County went up 3 cases. Putnam and Shelby Counties added 2 cases a piece. Mercer and Hancock Counties 1 case each. Hardin and Paulding Counties do not have any new cases Wednesday.  

As for statewide numbers, there are 987 new cases.  97 more people had to be hospitalized and 18 patients had to be placed in the ICU.   The Ohio Department of Health says 1,388 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus

