Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 27, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 10 new cases. Auglaize and Logan Counties have 5 new cases each. Hancock County added 4 more cases. Putnam County has 3 more cases and Shelby went up 1 case. Mercer, Hardin, Van Wert, and Paulding Counties are not reporting any new cases Thursday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 732 new cases. 111 people were admitted to the hospital, and 11 were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,253 more people are presumed recovered, and the cases per one hundred thousand residents fell to 82.3.