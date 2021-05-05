may 5 local 1

Here are your local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 5, 2021.

Allen County is reporting 26 new cases. Auglaize and Shelby Counties added 8 more cases each. Mercer County has 7 new cases and Paulding County has 6 more cases. Hancock County increased 4 cases. Putnam, Hardin and Logan Counties all have 3 new cases and Van Wert County had 2 more cases. 

As for statewide numbers, there were 1,450 new cases. 145 people had to be hospitalized and 18 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 1,980 more people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus on Wednesday. 

 

